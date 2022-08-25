City Power cut off Orlando East’s electricity due to illegal connections
John Perlman spoke to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena on the matter.
• Power Park residents in Orlando East, Soweto took to the streets on Thursday protesting against the lack of service delivery in the area.
• The protestors barricaded Chris Hani Road before being dispersed by the police with rubber bullets.
• The residents say City Power cut off their electricity with no warning or cause.
City Power has implemented electricity cut-off plans in the area, said Mangena.
This comes after a number of illegal connections in the area that have caused infrastructure damage amounting to over R600 000, he explained.
The area is plagued by illegal connections.Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson
We have in the past been doing the cut-off operation in the area because they are basically stealing electricity and also inconveniencing the customers that have formal electricity.Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson
Tensions are high in the township as there are those that use illegal connections and on the other side those that stand with individuals that pay for their electricity.
Listen to the full conversation above.
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
