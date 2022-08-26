60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study
John Maytham interviewed research psychologist Dr Antoinette Basson about the worrying number of children addicted to pornography in the country.
Unisa's Bureau for Market Research’s Youth Research Unit profiled children between the ages of 12 and 17.
The research found that 60% of South African children confessed to frequently viewing pornography.
The type of porn watched gets more intense, the older the children are, Basson added.
However, young children as well, they view different kinds of porn already from an early age.Dr Antoinette Basson, Research psychologist
Most children unintentionally stumble on the pornography, but a fraction actively search for it, with 15% of children admitting to viewing X-rated content every day.
The children said the explicit videos encourage them to be more sexually active. They typically accessed the porn through their phones.
They also admitted that it actually encourages them to be more sexually active.Dr Antoinette Basson, Research psychologist
Stricter regulation of online content needs to happen, the psychologist said.
She added that a holistic approach to the problem would be more effective, if parents collaborated with government and schools to protect children.
Unfortunately, governments, non-governmental organisations [and] schools can’t do this by themselves.Dr Antoinette Basson, Research psychologist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study
Source : Pexels.com
