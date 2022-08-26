SA learners subjected to exploitation in education sector, report finds





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the senior researcher for Corruption Watch Melusi Ncala about a damning report that uncovered graft, corruption, abuse of power and maladministration in certain areas of the education sector in South Africa.

The 3,667-page report titled Sound the alarm, details education-related corruption between 2012 and 2021.

Ncala said prospective employees in the sector were among the exploited according to the findings of the document.

The people exploited are students or people seeking employment and that is how it manifests. Melusi Ncala, senior researcher - Corruption Watch

He added that the report found that whistleblowers feared speaking out against corruption.

It is rife as reported by whistleblowers in our report. Melusi Ncala, senior researcher - Corruption Watch

[The report] highlighted issues that relate to theft of money and resources, victimisation and violent treatment of whistleblowers, mismanagement, and wasteful and fruitless expenditure of money and resources. Melusi Ncala, senior researcher - Corruption Watch

