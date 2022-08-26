Whistleblower tipped Competition Commission on alleged insurance sector graft





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the head of communications for the Competition Commission, Sipho Ngwema, about the raid on major insurance companies.

The whistleblower's courage saw an inter-provincial raid on the implicated companies.

They include industry heavyweights like Discovery, Sanlam, Old Mutual, Hollard Group and Momentum.

The commission carried out raids in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape on Thursday.

The commissioner launched the investigation in January last year and this is after we received information from one of the players in the industry alleging that there were activities of collusive practices, of price fixing between the companies that were raided yesterday. Sipho Ngwema, head of communication - Competition Commission

We want to gather more information to substantiate these claims and we thought it was prudent for us to embark on this operation. Sipho Ngwema, head of communication - Competition Commission

These companies are also accused of sharing sensitive information like passcodes to access each other's systems.

The Competition Act prescribes that companies can be fined up to 10% of their turnover in terms of the years where the transactions took place. Sipho Ngwema, Head of communication - Competition Commission

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip