Whistleblower tipped Competition Commission on alleged insurance sector graft
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the head of communications for the Competition Commission, Sipho Ngwema, about the raid on major insurance companies.
The whistleblower's courage saw an inter-provincial raid on the implicated companies.
They include industry heavyweights like Discovery, Sanlam, Old Mutual, Hollard Group and Momentum.
The commission carried out raids in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape on Thursday.
The commissioner launched the investigation in January last year and this is after we received information from one of the players in the industry alleging that there were activities of collusive practices, of price fixing between the companies that were raided yesterday.Sipho Ngwema, head of communication - Competition Commission
We want to gather more information to substantiate these claims and we thought it was prudent for us to embark on this operation.Sipho Ngwema, head of communication - Competition Commission
These companies are also accused of sharing sensitive information like passcodes to access each other's systems.
The Competition Act prescribes that companies can be fined up to 10% of their turnover in terms of the years where the transactions took place.Sipho Ngwema, Head of communication - Competition Commission
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44185369_whistleblower-silence-concept-or-intimidation-symbol-and-whistle-blower-silenced-to-stay-quiet-as-pr.html?vti=o5xpaldq4lmrbxp8p2-1-9
More from Local
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son
A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen.Read More
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday.Read More
WATCH: The world starts another Master KG dance challenge
A video has gone viral of a group of colleagues and friends dancing to Master KG featuring TeamMosha's Waya Waya.Read More
WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town
A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.Read More
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.Read More
SA learners subjected to exploitation in education sector, report finds
A report by Corruption Watch has sounded the alarm on the misappropriation of resources, maladministration and the abuse of authority in South African schools, TVET colleges and Sector Education and Training Authorities.Read More
'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'
The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.Read More
60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study
The study found that children as young as 8-years-old have been exposed to pornographic material.Read More
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More