There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission





Refilwe Moloto spoke to the chief economist at the Competition Commission James Hodge to get a better understanding of severity of this reality.

The commission released the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report – which focused mainly on the prices of cooking oil, bread and maize.

According to Hodge, there was no consistency in the increase and decrease of food prices in relation to inflation and deflation.

He alluded to the “rocket and feather effect - which is prices are very quick to go up and very slow to come down".

The problem, at the moment, and it’s a problem identified globally is that because there have been many shocks, we all expect prices to go up but we don’t know what they should be going up by… because it’s not transparent, there is an opportunity for producers and retailers to push them up much higher than they should. James Hodge, chief economist - Competition Commission

He added that when there’s deflation and the shocks subside prices should come down “but consumers, they are used to the higher prices”.

So, retailers or producers cannot put them [prices] down as fast and that’s what we’re starting to see in some of the data in cooking oil and bread that our latest report covers. James Hodge, chief economist - Competition Commission

According to the commission’s findings, cooking oil was “the main culprit” with the biggest increase.

Hodge said the price of cooking oil had gone up but sunflower seeds prices had not gone up and yet the wholesale price went up by 70%, and the retail price went up by 40%.

Regarding bread, he explained, since 2019 the retail markup on bread went from R2 to R5.

