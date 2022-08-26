There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the chief economist at the Competition Commission James Hodge to get a better understanding of severity of this reality.
The commission released the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report – which focused mainly on the prices of cooking oil, bread and maize.
According to Hodge, there was no consistency in the increase and decrease of food prices in relation to inflation and deflation.
He alluded to the “rocket and feather effect - which is prices are very quick to go up and very slow to come down".
The problem, at the moment, and it’s a problem identified globally is that because there have been many shocks, we all expect prices to go up but we don’t know what they should be going up by… because it’s not transparent, there is an opportunity for producers and retailers to push them up much higher than they should.James Hodge, chief economist - Competition Commission
He added that when there’s deflation and the shocks subside prices should come down “but consumers, they are used to the higher prices”.
So, retailers or producers cannot put them [prices] down as fast and that’s what we’re starting to see in some of the data in cooking oil and bread that our latest report covers.James Hodge, chief economist - Competition Commission
According to the commission’s findings, cooking oil was “the main culprit” with the biggest increase.
Hodge said the price of cooking oil had gone up but sunflower seeds prices had not gone up and yet the wholesale price went up by 70%, and the retail price went up by 40%.
Regarding bread, he explained, since 2019 the retail markup on bread went from R2 to R5.
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
More from Local
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son
A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen.Read More
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday.Read More
WATCH: The world starts another Master KG dance challenge
A video has gone viral of a group of colleagues and friends dancing to Master KG featuring TeamMosha's Waya Waya.Read More
WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town
A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.Read More
Whistleblower tipped Competition Commission on alleged insurance sector graft
An anonymous whistleblower in the insurance sector tipped the Competition Commission on allegations of price fixing and collusion among eight insurance companies.Read More
SA learners subjected to exploitation in education sector, report finds
A report by Corruption Watch has sounded the alarm on the misappropriation of resources, maladministration and the abuse of authority in South African schools, TVET colleges and Sector Education and Training Authorities.Read More
'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'
The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.Read More
60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study
The study found that children as young as 8-years-old have been exposed to pornographic material.Read More
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
More from Business
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
Sibanye-Stillwater reports 51% drop in profit, partly due to SA gold strike
Miner Sibanye-Stillwater says its half-year results still compare favourably with profit achieved for the second half of 2021.Read More
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna
Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
Are unions' demands feasible or just a pipe dream?
Economists say South Africa simply cannot afford to give in to unions' demands.Read More
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation
Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.Read More