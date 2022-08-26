WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In a video that the Uber driver recorded, the passenger claims that her phone's battery has died - which has made it impossible for her to foot the bill for her trip.

She then insists that the driver should proceed to her place of residence so she can charge her phone and then process the payment electronically.

A heated argument ensues, and the lady asks to use the phone of the driver to call her sister, but he refuses.

She booked an Uber with no money... pic.twitter.com/2WtikQsKBJ — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) August 24, 2022

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.