WATCH: The world starts another Master KG dance challenge
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A group of people are seen partaking in the new #WayaWayaChallenge dance.
Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi is no stranger to his songs becoming a global hit after Jerusalema dominated the world, unifying people in dance during tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Master kg 🔥🔥🔥🤌🏿 Axi hupi🤝🏿🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fBOOhJNFCQ— TALL , DARK AND TSONGA (@SantyMkhabela) August 25, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : Source: Twitter
More from Local
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son
A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen.Read More
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday.Read More
WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town
A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.Read More
Whistleblower tipped Competition Commission on alleged insurance sector graft
An anonymous whistleblower in the insurance sector tipped the Competition Commission on allegations of price fixing and collusion among eight insurance companies.Read More
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.Read More
SA learners subjected to exploitation in education sector, report finds
A report by Corruption Watch has sounded the alarm on the misappropriation of resources, maladministration and the abuse of authority in South African schools, TVET colleges and Sector Education and Training Authorities.Read More
'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'
The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.Read More
60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study
The study found that children as young as 8-years-old have been exposed to pornographic material.Read More
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More