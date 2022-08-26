WATCH: The world starts another Master KG dance challenge





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A group of people are seen partaking in the new #WayaWayaChallenge dance.

Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi is no stranger to his songs becoming a global hit after Jerusalema dominated the world, unifying people in dance during tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Master kg 🔥🔥🔥🤌🏿 Axi hupi🤝🏿🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fBOOhJNFCQ — TALL , DARK AND TSONGA (@SantyMkhabela) August 25, 2022

