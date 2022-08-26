Diaan Lawrenson on Netflix's first Afrikaans series 'Ludik'





Refilwe Moloto speaks to renowned South African actress, Diaan Lawrenson about starring in the new Afrikaans Netflix original series, Ludik.

The show follows Daan Ludik - a businessman with a secret diamond smuggling business on the side whose life begins to unravel after his family member is kidnapped.

The action-packed series stars Lawrenson, Arnold Vosloo, and Zane Meas.

Lawrenson plays Anet Ludik - Daan's wife, who tries to uncover his secrets while trying to save her marriage and family - essentially operating as his mirror protagonist.

Lawrenson says that she was amped to star in a Netflix original after she was approached by one of the show's producers, Paul Buys, to star in the project years ago.

As for what's next, the actress says she's unsure yet but hopes that Ludik will do well both locally and globally so that it can be renewed for future seasons as it still has a lot of storylines to explore.

For me, it's really about where we are now and wanting the best for Ludik... that's where I am now, really wanting the show to do well and for people to watch it and enjoy it... and, then, we'll see. Obviously, we are all very keen to make more Ludik, but we'll have to wait and see. Diaan Lawrenson, actress

I've come to a point where I just enjoy the projects I've made and hope that they do well and hope they reach audiences all over. Diaan Lawrenson, actress

Ludik is available for streaming on Netflix on Friday.

