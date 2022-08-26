SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the managing director at Messe Frankfurt South Africa, Michael Dehn, about the Festival of Motoring that will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit this weekend.

The Festival of Motoring - the largest motoring event on the continent - is set to premiere its motoring entertainment and innovation to enthusiasts this weekend in Johannesburg.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Dehn said that they were expecting a high volume of spectators and role players in motoring.

We have been waiting for three years now for this to happen and I cannot even describe the emotions when we see everything going live. Michael Dehn, managing director - Messe Frankfurt South Africa

Festive motoring can be described as a powerhouse for consumer-motor passionate [people]. Everything motoring will be on tracks and around the venue. Michael Dehn, managing director - Messe Frankfurt South Africa

Over 150 exhibitors will display automotive products and services as well as lifestyle, outdoor, and customised vehicle offerings.

We have large parking facilities as we are expecting a high volume of people and we have a free shuttle service from Mall of Africa to the venue. Michael Dehn, managing director - Messe Frankfurt South Africa

