Mixed veg in your mogodu? Chef explains modern cooks' reclaim of their heritage
Clement Manyathela spoke to author and renowned Chef, Mokgadi Itsweng on the commercialisation of indigenous foods.
Considering the backdrop of South Africa’s 28-year-old democracy, some may call it a positive push towards embracing South Africa’s melting pot of vast heritages and cultures.
However, some people have complained about the changes in taste and appeal of traditional dishes plated in trendy restaurants.
Itsweng is the author of award-nominated cookbook Veggielicious.
She has also featured as a guest judge on Masterchef SA and is an Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards judge.
A lot of chefs are also reinventing traditional foods as a way to regain or reclaim their heritage, Itsweng explained.
Professional cooks are looking for a way to marry the demand and love for traditional food staples with their authentic talents in the kitchen, she added.
It’s just a way for chefs to be creative in the kitchen.Mokgadi Itsweng, Author and Chef
Chefs want to successfully compete in the market while preserving the culture and history in these dishes.
It’s one of those things that our indigenous knowledge systems have broken to a point where people don’t know about these foods…Mokgadi Itsweng, Author and Chef
Listen to the full conversation above.
