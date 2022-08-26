Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A 36-year-old Italian man who returned home from a holiday in Spain tested positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV on the same day.
The man had unprotected sex while on vacation.
Experts suspect monkeypox to be sexually transmitted.
The man has since recovered from monkeypox and COVID-19 after receiving treatment in hospital.
He is also receiving treatment for HIV.
How awful is that? … Covid, monkeypox, and HIV all at the same time… It highlights how symptoms overlap… This poor chap!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_186808692_male-chest-affected-by-blistering-rash-because-of-monkeypox-or-other-viral-infection-on-white-backgr.html?vti=mt8hxwof9u2r43cter-1-172
More from World
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion
A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.Read More
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance
20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week.Read More
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record
The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago.Read More
Russian missiles on train station kill 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day
Russian violence reigned over civilians as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence.Read More
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around
Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities.Read More
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date'
Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks.Read More
Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff
According to the 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months.Read More
How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding
A Telkom exec outlines the improvements they’ve made to optimize fibre connection to small and medium businesses.Read More
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol
Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mixed veg in your mogodu? Chef explains modern cooks' reclaim of their heritage
Indigenous foods' progressive introduction into the mainstream food industry has been met with mixed reactions.Read More
Diaan Lawrenson on Netflix's first Afrikaans series 'Ludik'
Award-winning South African actress Diaan Lawrenson stars in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik.Read More
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna
Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.Read More
How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning
The dynamics of transitioning can be challenging for the trans community.Read More
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living
Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June.Read More
Trophy Wine Show results reveal that cheaper wines are sometimes better
'Ghost in the Machine Shiraz 2020' is a wine that scored 98 out of a 100. It retails at just R215.Read More
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More