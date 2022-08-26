Streaming issues? Report here
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day

26 August 2022 12:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
HIV
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
monkeypox

The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A 36-year-old Italian man who returned home from a holiday in Spain tested positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV on the same day.

The man had unprotected sex while on vacation.

Experts suspect monkeypox to be sexually transmitted.

The man has since recovered from monkeypox and COVID-19 after receiving treatment in hospital.

He is also receiving treatment for HIV.

A man with a blistering monkeypox rash. Picture: © halfpoint/123rf.com
A man with a blistering monkeypox rash. Picture: © halfpoint/123rf.com

How awful is that? … Covid, monkeypox, and HIV all at the same time… It highlights how symptoms overlap… This poor chap!

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day




