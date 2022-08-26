Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son
Mandy Wiener chats to Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy about all things good news.
From a couple retrieving their stolen luggage through Apple's AirTag to a mother pursuing DJing to honour her late son, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news.
Fortunately, the couple synced their phones to the tags in their luggage and then two police constables found the bags hidden at a storage in Delft, Cape Town.
They turned their apple tags and involved the police in Delft in Cape Town and found their bags in a storage and other hundreds of bags were confiscated by the police as well.Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy
In other news, a 60-year-old mother, known as Mama Bear Joy, went to a DJ school to honour her son Dylan, who died from cancer.
He was only 22 but loved house music and always dreamt of being a DJ.
In his passing, Joy went to a DJ school at the age of 60, then she got featured on radio stations and producers made an event where she opened the set to play in honour of her son.Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy
