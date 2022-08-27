Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen. 26 August 2022 2:37 PM
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday. 26 August 2022 11:13 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation. 26 August 2022 8:56 AM
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur. 25 August 2022 9:42 PM
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems' The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers. 25 August 2022 8:54 PM
View all Business
‘Ramathuba is scapegoating the ANC’s public health system failures’ - GP Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s comments towards a Zimbabwean woman seeking medical treatment have sparked a national conver... 27 August 2022 4:05 PM
Mixed veg in your mogodu? Chef explains modern cooks' reclaim of their heritage Indigenous foods' progressive introduction into the mainstream food industry has been met with mixed reactions. 26 August 2022 12:37 PM
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time. 26 August 2022 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh... 27 August 2022 1:54 PM
'Don’t blame the ref’ - Twitter reacts to Springboks defeat against Australia The Springboks suffered a 25-17 defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship clash in Adelaide. 27 August 2022 12:00 PM
Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova blocked from competing in Comrades Marathon Morozova has been pulled out of the race because she’s Russian. This, in line with a supposed directive from World Athletics, base... 26 August 2022 4:48 PM
View all Sport
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen. 26 August 2022 2:37 PM
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday. 26 August 2022 11:13 AM
WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 26 August 2022 9:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
View all World
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
View all Africa
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC

27 August 2022 11:06 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Migrants
Bela Bela
Healthcare
Phophi Ramathuba
Limpopo Health MEC
Arundel Hospital

A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.
FILE: Limpopo Department of Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: National Department of Health (South Africa)/Facebook.
FILE: Limpopo Department of Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: National Department of Health (South Africa)/Facebook.

A private hospital in Harare has offered to pay the medical bill of a Zimbabwean woman at the centre of a furore over the Limpopo Health MEC's rant about foreign nationals burdening South Africa's healthcare system.

A video of MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating the woman for seeking medical treatment in South Africa went viral this week.

The unnamed patient reportedly underwent surgery at Bela Bela Hospital after being injured in a car accident across the border in Zimbabwe.

Leaning over her bedside, Ramathuba told the woman she should seek medical attention from Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa's government instead.

Related stories:

RELATED: MEC Ramathuba blames migrants for Limpopo hospitals' surgical backlogs

RELATED: SAMA urges Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to put HPCSA ethics code first

Now the Arundel Hospital in Harare has offered to pay the patient's medical bills.

It posted an appeal on Twitter for help to identify the woman.

The hospital thanked well-wishers for their pledges of assistance, but emphasised that it is not soliciting donations.

"We take pride in our efforts, in collaboration with the government of Zimbabwe to provide optimum healthcare to all," it tweeted.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC




27 August 2022 11:06 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Migrants
Bela Bela
Healthcare
Phophi Ramathuba
Limpopo Health MEC
Arundel Hospital

More from Local

Picture: 123rf.com

Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son

26 August 2022 2:37 PM

A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cars for Fetsival motoring. Picture: Twitter/ @FestofMotoring

SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

26 August 2022 11:13 AM

The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of Master KG Waya Waya dance challenge. Source: Twitter

WATCH: The world starts another Master KG dance challenge

26 August 2022 9:43 AM

A video has gone viral of a group of colleagues and friends dancing to Master KG featuring TeamMosha's Waya Waya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: arkadijschell/123rf.com

WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town

26 August 2022 9:27 AM

A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightwise/123rf.com

Whistleblower tipped Competition Commission on alleged insurance sector graft

26 August 2022 9:14 AM

An anonymous whistleblower in the insurance sector tipped the Competition Commission on allegations of price fixing and collusion among eight insurance companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission

26 August 2022 8:56 AM

South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

SA learners subjected to exploitation in education sector, report finds

26 August 2022 8:50 AM

A report by Corruption Watch has sounded the alarm on the misappropriation of resources, maladministration and the abuse of authority in South African schools, TVET colleges and Sector Education and Training Authorities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: In this undated picture, runners take part in the Comrades Marathon. Picture: comrades.com

'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

26 August 2022 7:38 AM

The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.com

60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study

26 August 2022 6:28 AM

The study found that children as young as 8-years-old have been exposed to pornographic material.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Makgale Mohlala, Manager of the Cartels Division, from Competition Commission website

'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'

25 August 2022 8:54 PM

The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Picture: Pixabay

Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'

24 August 2022 2:32 PM

Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National flags of Namibia and South Africa @ sezerozger/123rf.com

Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'

23 August 2022 9:30 PM

Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© asphoto777/123rf.com

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff

23 August 2022 10:09 AM

According to the 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Discontinuing Zimbabwean permits 'morally wrong' - Neasa

23 August 2022 8:17 AM

The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) says kicking Zimbabweans out of the country won't solve the unemployment crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding

22 August 2022 11:34 AM

A Telkom exec outlines the improvements they’ve made to optimize fibre connection to small and medium businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini speaking at his coronation ceremony in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'

22 August 2022 8:54 AM

Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

“Farm to fork” never looked this good

16 August 2022 10:12 AM

Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'

16 August 2022 6:19 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ niyazz/123rf.com

Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck

11 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Local Entertainment

'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

Local Sport

Whistleblower tipped Competition Commission on alleged insurance sector graft

Local

EWN Highlights

'Can't risk going into 2024 with a divided North West' - Bapela

27 August 2022 4:33 PM

Off-duty police officer shot dead at Sandton barber shop

27 August 2022 12:48 PM

UN condemns Ethiopia air strike that 'hit kindergarten'

27 August 2022 12:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA