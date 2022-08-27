Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A private hospital in Harare has offered to pay the medical bill of a Zimbabwean woman at the centre of a furore over the Limpopo Health MEC's rant about foreign nationals burdening South Africa's healthcare system.
A video of MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating the woman for seeking medical treatment in South Africa went viral this week.
The unnamed patient reportedly underwent surgery at Bela Bela Hospital after being injured in a car accident across the border in Zimbabwe.
Leaning over her bedside, Ramathuba told the woman she should seek medical attention from Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa's government instead.
Related stories:
RELATED: MEC Ramathuba blames migrants for Limpopo hospitals' surgical backlogs
RELATED: SAMA urges Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to put HPCSA ethics code first
Now the Arundel Hospital in Harare has offered to pay the patient's medical bills.
It posted an appeal on Twitter for help to identify the woman.
🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨— Arundel Hospital (@ArundelHospital) August 24, 2022
Arundel Hospital will settle all outstanding bills for this woman.
Do you know who she is? Please contact us at +263773380322@PhophiRamathuba @EFFSouthAfrica @SABCNews @HealthZA @eNCA pic.twitter.com/9NmKFcWtiI
The hospital thanked well-wishers for their pledges of assistance, but emphasised that it is not soliciting donations.
"We take pride in our efforts, in collaboration with the government of Zimbabwe to provide optimum healthcare to all," it tweeted.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
Source : https://www.facebook.com/HealthZA/posts/pfbid0XUtzSd97LKFhzFDkbsM9DunvcQXpxQMpe1QB8TEjehnP8qkduzG4VCNR8J6MVWKnl
More from Local
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son
A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen.Read More
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday.Read More
WATCH: The world starts another Master KG dance challenge
A video has gone viral of a group of colleagues and friends dancing to Master KG featuring TeamMosha's Waya Waya.Read More
WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town
A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.Read More
Whistleblower tipped Competition Commission on alleged insurance sector graft
An anonymous whistleblower in the insurance sector tipped the Competition Commission on allegations of price fixing and collusion among eight insurance companies.Read More
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.Read More
SA learners subjected to exploitation in education sector, report finds
A report by Corruption Watch has sounded the alarm on the misappropriation of resources, maladministration and the abuse of authority in South African schools, TVET colleges and Sector Education and Training Authorities.Read More
'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'
The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.Read More
60% of South African children admit to watching porn – Unisa study
The study found that children as young as 8-years-old have been exposed to pornographic material.Read More
More from Africa
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'
Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday.Read More
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.Read More
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.Read More
Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff
According to the 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months.Read More
Discontinuing Zimbabwean permits 'morally wrong' - Neasa
The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) says kicking Zimbabweans out of the country won't solve the unemployment crisis.Read More
How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding
A Telkom exec outlines the improvements they’ve made to optimize fibre connection to small and medium businesses.Read More
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'
Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.Read More
“Farm to fork” never looked this good
Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More