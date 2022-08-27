Streaming issues? Report here
27 August 2022 12:00 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Australia
Springboks
Rugby Championship
Springboks vs Wallabies

The Springboks suffered a 25-17 defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship clash in Adelaide.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa slumped to yet another defeat against Australia, going down 25-17 to the Wallabies in Adelaide.

Two late tries by Kwagga Smith prevented the score line from being much worse, but it still hasn't changed the fact that the Springboks were deservedly beaten Australia.

Twitter users have slammed the Boks for their woeful performance, even questioning coach Jacques Nienaber's coaching credentials.

The Springboks have now suffered back-to-back defeats, and next head to Sydney where they'll face the Australian team on 3 September.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Don’t blame the ref’ - Twitter reacts to Springboks defeat against Australia




Australia
Springboks
Rugby Championship
Springboks vs Wallabies

