‘Ramathuba is scapegoating the ANC’s public health system failures’ - GP

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen. 26 August 2022 2:37 PM
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday. 26 August 2022 11:13 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation. 26 August 2022 8:56 AM
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur. 25 August 2022 9:42 PM
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems' The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers. 25 August 2022 8:54 PM
View all Business
‘Ramathuba is scapegoating the ANC’s public health system failures’ - GP Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s comments towards a Zimbabwean woman seeking medical treatment have sparked a national conver... 27 August 2022 4:05 PM
Mixed veg in your mogodu? Chef explains modern cooks' reclaim of their heritage Indigenous foods' progressive introduction into the mainstream food industry has been met with mixed reactions. 26 August 2022 12:37 PM
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time. 26 August 2022 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh... 27 August 2022 1:54 PM
'Don’t blame the ref’ - Twitter reacts to Springboks defeat against Australia The Springboks suffered a 25-17 defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship clash in Adelaide. 27 August 2022 12:00 PM
Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova blocked from competing in Comrades Marathon Morozova has been pulled out of the race because she’s Russian. This, in line with a supposed directive from World Athletics, base... 26 August 2022 4:48 PM
View all Sport
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen. 26 August 2022 2:37 PM
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday. 26 August 2022 11:13 AM
WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 26 August 2022 9:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
View all World
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
View all Africa
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

‘Ramathuba is scapegoating the ANC’s public health system failures’ - GP

27 August 2022 4:05 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Migrants
Public healthcare
Phophi Ramathuba
Limpopo Health MEC

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s comments towards a Zimbabwean woman seeking medical treatment have sparked a national conversation around migration and the public healthcare system in South Africa.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

The medical doctor said the public health system's chronic understaffing, crumbling infrastructure and insufficient tools of trade are important aspects that must be spoken about.

However, while serious challenges faced are noted, Ramathuba’s comments were scapegoating the failures of the ANC government.

Our public healthcare system in South Africa is underfunded.

Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
FILE: Limpopo Department of Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: National Department of Health (South Africa)/Facebook.
FILE: Limpopo Department of Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: National Department of Health (South Africa)/Facebook.

There is a trend from officials who have access to power but do nothing to enact change, said Nyati.

An example is the current Home Affairs minister, Aaron Motsoaledi who served as the previous minister of health for 10 years. He has also supported the Ramathuba's rhetoric on foreign nationals being a burden to the healthcare system.

Nyati does not think Ramathuba breached her Hippocratic oath, because the patient received the care she requested. However, the MEC did not respect the dignity of the patient, he said.

It now becomes difficult because she’s wearing two hats. She’s wearing the hat of a doctor who’s taken a Hippocratic oath but she’s also wearing a hat of an administrator of a healthcare system.

Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

He suggested that governments negotiate among themselves how they are going to compensate each other, in such instances.

Listen to the full audio above.




27 August 2022 4:05 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Migrants
Public healthcare
Phophi Ramathuba
Limpopo Health MEC

More from Lifestyle

Picture:@SakhumziSoweto/Twitter.

Mixed veg in your mogodu? Chef explains modern cooks' reclaim of their heritage

26 August 2022 12:37 PM

Indigenous foods' progressive introduction into the mainstream food industry has been met with mixed reactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man with a blistering monkeypox rash. Picture: © halfpoint/123rf.com

Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day

26 August 2022 12:31 PM

The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diaan Lawrenson. Picture: facebook.com/diaanlawrensondirector

Diaan Lawrenson on Netflix's first Afrikaans series 'Ludik'

26 August 2022 10:25 AM

Award-winning South African actress Diaan Lawrenson stars in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley

25 August 2022 9:42 PM

Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nici Keil on Pixabay

Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna

25 August 2022 7:24 PM

Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning

25 August 2022 2:34 PM

The dynamics of transitioning can be challenging for the trans community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ simpson33/123rf.com

Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living

25 August 2022 7:23 AM

Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© anaumenko/123rf.com

Trophy Wine Show results reveal that cheaper wines are sometimes better

25 August 2022 6:55 AM

'Ghost in the Machine Shiraz 2020' is a wine that scored 98 out of a 100. It retails at just R215.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'

24 August 2022 9:02 PM

Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members

24 August 2022 8:31 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Local Entertainment

'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

Local Sport

Whistleblower tipped Competition Commission on alleged insurance sector graft

Local

EWN Highlights

'Can't risk going into 2024 with a divided North West' - Bapela

27 August 2022 4:33 PM

Off-duty police officer shot dead at Sandton barber shop

27 August 2022 12:48 PM

UN condemns Ethiopia air strike that 'hit kindergarten'

27 August 2022 12:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA