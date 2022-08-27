‘Ramathuba is scapegoating the ANC’s public health system failures’ - GP
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.
The medical doctor said the public health system's chronic understaffing, crumbling infrastructure and insufficient tools of trade are important aspects that must be spoken about.
However, while serious challenges faced are noted, Ramathuba’s comments were scapegoating the failures of the ANC government.
Our public healthcare system in South Africa is underfunded.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
There is a trend from officials who have access to power but do nothing to enact change, said Nyati.
An example is the current Home Affairs minister, Aaron Motsoaledi who served as the previous minister of health for 10 years. He has also supported the Ramathuba's rhetoric on foreign nationals being a burden to the healthcare system.
Nyati does not think Ramathuba breached her Hippocratic oath, because the patient received the care she requested. However, the MEC did not respect the dignity of the patient, he said.
It now becomes difficult because she’s wearing two hats. She’s wearing the hat of a doctor who’s taken a Hippocratic oath but she’s also wearing a hat of an administrator of a healthcare system.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
He suggested that governments negotiate among themselves how they are going to compensate each other, in such instances.
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/HealthZA/posts/pfbid0XUtzSd97LKFhzFDkbsM9DunvcQXpxQMpe1QB8TEjehnP8qkduzG4VCNR8J6MVWKnl
More from Lifestyle
Mixed veg in your mogodu? Chef explains modern cooks' reclaim of their heritage
Indigenous foods' progressive introduction into the mainstream food industry has been met with mixed reactions.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Diaan Lawrenson on Netflix's first Afrikaans series 'Ludik'
Award-winning South African actress Diaan Lawrenson stars in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik.Read More
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna
Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.Read More
How the trans community faces systematic discrimination when transitioning
The dynamics of transitioning can be challenging for the trans community.Read More
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living
Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in July from 7.4% in June.Read More
Trophy Wine Show results reveal that cheaper wines are sometimes better
'Ghost in the Machine Shiraz 2020' is a wine that scored 98 out of a 100. It retails at just R215.Read More
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More