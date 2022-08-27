‘Ramathuba is scapegoating the ANC’s public health system failures’ - GP





Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

The medical doctor said the public health system's chronic understaffing, crumbling infrastructure and insufficient tools of trade are important aspects that must be spoken about.

However, while serious challenges faced are noted, Ramathuba’s comments were scapegoating the failures of the ANC government.

Our public healthcare system in South Africa is underfunded. Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

FILE: Limpopo Department of Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: National Department of Health (South Africa)/Facebook.

There is a trend from officials who have access to power but do nothing to enact change, said Nyati.

An example is the current Home Affairs minister, Aaron Motsoaledi who served as the previous minister of health for 10 years. He has also supported the Ramathuba's rhetoric on foreign nationals being a burden to the healthcare system.

Nyati does not think Ramathuba breached her Hippocratic oath, because the patient received the care she requested. However, the MEC did not respect the dignity of the patient, he said.

It now becomes difficult because she’s wearing two hats. She’s wearing the hat of a doctor who’s taken a Hippocratic oath but she’s also wearing a hat of an administrator of a healthcare system. Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

He suggested that governments negotiate among themselves how they are going to compensate each other, in such instances.

