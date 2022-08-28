South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:08
Massmart results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:39
ADvtech results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Sun International results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Mec at Gauteng Education Department
No Items to show
Latest Local
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen. 26 August 2022 2:37 PM
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday. 26 August 2022 11:13 AM
View all Local
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
View all Politics
Cannabis farming in SA: 'We have this schizophrenic relationship with cannabis' "On the one end we've got a cannabis master plan...that proposes to embrace cannabis, but on the other side we have a justice clus... 28 August 2022 2:22 PM
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation. 26 August 2022 8:56 AM
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur. 25 August 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
‘Ramathuba is scapegoating the ANC’s public health system failures’ - GP Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s comments towards a Zimbabwean woman seeking medical treatment have sparked a national conver... 27 August 2022 4:05 PM
Mixed veg in your mogodu? Chef explains modern cooks' reclaim of their heritage Indigenous foods' progressive introduction into the mainstream food industry has been met with mixed reactions. 26 August 2022 12:37 PM
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time. 26 August 2022 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over long distances and durations is almost insane. 28 August 2022 6:36 PM
Russia's Alexandra Morozova wins women’s Comrades Marathon Dominika Stelmach from Poland came in second place. 28 August 2022 12:16 PM
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
View all Sport
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen. 26 August 2022 2:37 PM
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday. 26 August 2022 11:13 AM
WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 26 August 2022 9:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time. 26 August 2022 12:31 PM
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
View all Opinion
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon

28 August 2022 11:11 AM
by Ray White
Tete Dijana
2022 Comrades Marathon

Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans.

DURBAN - Tete Dijana from South Africa has won the 95th Comrades Marathon.

Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place.

The top five are all South Africans.

Dominika Stelmach from Poland is running in first place in the women's race. Russian Alexandra Morozova is in second position.

This year's race was downhill from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Mothibi was the 2019 winner - but the race was stopped thereafter due to the Covid 19 pandemic.


This article first appeared on EWN : South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon




More from Sport

© lzflzf/123rf.com 

What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in

28 August 2022 6:36 PM

The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over long distances and durations is almost insane.

Read More arrow_forward

Russia's Alexandra Morozova took first place in the women’s Comrades Marathon. Picture: Twitter/@SportArtsKZN

Russia's Alexandra Morozova wins women’s Comrades Marathon

28 August 2022 12:16 PM

Dominika Stelmach from Poland came in second place.

Read More arrow_forward

Alexandra Morozova at the 2018 Comrades marathon. Picture: Twitter/@ComradesRace

Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon

27 August 2022 1:54 PM

Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh-hour decision from the Comrades Marathon Association.

Read More arrow_forward

Boks vs Wallabies on 27 August 2022. Twitter/@Springboks

'Don’t blame the ref’ - Twitter reacts to Springboks defeat against Australia

27 August 2022 12:00 PM

The Springboks suffered a 25-17 defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship clash in Adelaide.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: In this undated picture, runners take part in the Comrades Marathon. Picture: comrades.com

Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova blocked from competing in Comrades Marathon

26 August 2022 4:48 PM

Morozova has been pulled out of the race because she’s Russian. This, in line with a supposed directive from World Athletics, based on Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine. Her only hopes to compete on Sunday now rest with the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where she filed an urgent application challenging the decision on Friday.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: In this undated picture, runners take part in the Comrades Marathon. Picture: comrades.com

'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

26 August 2022 7:38 AM

The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.

Read More arrow_forward

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville. Picture: Supplied

WATCH: 'Gary Neville, you are the lover of my life'

23 August 2022 9:51 AM

A video went viral when a Manchester United fan told former player Gary Neville that he is the lover of his life.

Read More arrow_forward

A view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northwest England on 21 April 2021. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP

Why Manchester United’s US owners, the Glazers, are so hated

22 August 2022 8:08 PM

Chris jones, journalist with Feature Story News, chats to John Maytham about the the latest struggles Manchester United face.

Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission

18 August 2022 2:24 PM

The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.

Read More arrow_forward

© cetkauskas/123rf.com

SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how

15 August 2022 2:22 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu.

Read More arrow_forward

