Cannabis farming in SA: 'We have this schizophrenic relationship with cannabis'





Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with the chair of Cannabis Development Council of SA (CDCSA) - Advocate Gareth Prince talking about why it’s taking so long for the Cannabis Bill to be passed, what the current legislation says about small-scale farming, the challenges of obtaining a cultivation license and why indigenous small scale seems to be ostracised from the commercial industry.

The potential is an actual game changer however there is a reluctance on the part of our government decision-makers and the executive to embrace cannabis. On the one end we've got a cannabis master plan...that proposes to embrace cannabis, but on the other side we have a justice cluster that continues to harass and arrest small farmers and cannabis users for the usage of cannabis. Advocate Gareth Prince - chair of Cannabis Development Council of SA (CDCSA)

Prince says small-scale farmers in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are cannabis growers who have repeatedly found themselves on the wrong side of the law due to the government's tough stance on cannabis, even though these communities have for generations made a living from growing cannabis.

We would hope that after 2018 the growth, the possession and the cultivation of cannabis is now legal, however, there is still a very broad law that prohibits dealing in cannabis. Now this is quite contradictory because the cannabis master plan is essentially built around the commercialisation of dagga or cannabis, however, we seem to have this schizophrenic relationship with cannabis. Advocate Gareth Prince - chair of Cannabis Development Council of SA (CDCSA)

The council has also questioned the need for the government to grow an alien plant such as hemp.

"Why is our government wanting to push hemp instead of dagga? Whereas when it comes to hemp these seeds have to be imported. These seeds are not accustomed to the South African environment and they are most definitely not a variety that has been grown by the legacy farmers of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal".

For more detail listen to the interview below.

Scroll up to listen to the audio