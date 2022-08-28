What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in





Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane talks about what motivates people to endeavour in endurance activities and the thinking behind putting themselves in gruelling situations when they have a choice.

There is something inspiring about watching runners finish a marathon such as the Comrades. The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over the long distance is almost insane.

It defies logic, it's the most ridiculous thing like why would you do that to yourself when there is an easier way of just doing a dinner if you are running to raise funds for charity? Khosi Jiyane - Resident Clinical Psychologist

As an endurance athlete taking part in the Ironman triathlon or running the Comrades marathon, you know you’re going to suffer for a long time. So what keeps the athletes going?

The paradox...so to speak of the ridiculousness of it is exactly what makes it...become the pull factor of doing it. And you know fundamentally at the end of it all is the meaningfulness because you know it's not pleasurable and everybody agrees, and we see it with the look on their faces. And different people will be driven by different whys in their lives. Khosi Jiyane - Resident Clinical Psychologist

While battling physical pain for extended hours, athletes also have to fight thoughts of quitting and push through the negativity in their minds.

The mental toughness is the work that you need to put into it in order to support the why and everybody has a different why and the thing about why is that it doesn't need to make sense to anybody else. The only person it needs to make sense to is you because somebody else listening to your why might find it to be the most ridiculous thing, but it is exactly that which fuels you. Khosi Jiyane - Resident Clinical Psychologist

