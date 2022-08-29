Rebuilding Parliament will be an expensive process, says expert
Africa Melane spoke to the head of the Fire Engineering Research Unit from the Department of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch University, Professor Richard Walls, about the estimated cost to rebuild Parliament.
According to Walls, the government has to dig deep into their pockets to rebuild and also relocate Parliament from Cape Town to Gauteng. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille received the final report and announced that it would cost more than R1 billion to rebuild the gutted building.
De Lille said that the department would start with the process once they got approval from the parliamentary authority.
Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe was arrested for torching Parliament on 02 January 2022 after he was found lying on the ground next to Parliament by firefighters.
Walls said that restoring Parliament would be a costly affair.
It is going to be an expensive process to fix but there is lot of discussions in the background.Richard Walls, Head at Fire Engineering Research Unit - University of Stellenbosch
You cannot leave a gutted building in the middle of Cape Town, and they are going to end up spending money to fix it whether they like it or not.Richard Walls, Head at Fire Engineering Research Unit - University of Stellenbosch
Walls added that it will take years before Parliament is refurbished.
It is an expensive, heritage building, lots of IT and security inside, and it is a very expensive project that they will overtake.Richard Walls, Head at Fire engineering research unit - University of Stellenbosch
