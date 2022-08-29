'The future is in Sandton'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Shaun Etchells, Rivonia and Sandton franchisee at Rawson Property Group, about developments in Sandton.
Sandton in Johannesburg has the highest concentration of millionaires in South Africa and it seems the area is becoming more attractive to those hoping to get into the property market.
Etchells said while businesses continued to move into the area, many residential developments were also in the pipeline due to the interest in "Africa's richest square mile".
We are seeing a lot of commercial buildings that are becoming residential properties.Shaun Etchells, Rivonia and Sandton franchisee - Rawson Property Group
The number of restaurants and bars popping up is also luring people to the area, said Etchells.
People are socialising and enjoying their lives a bit more. All these socio-economic factors affect the property market quite significantly and that's why we have a lot more people buying apartments.Shaun Etchells, Rivonia and Sandton franchisee - Rawson Property Group
With the price of petrol climbing in recent months, people are likely to consider moving closer to where they work.
We should be lowering the amount of time we spend in traffic and, of course, fuel is not in our favour and we should definitely be looking at more quality of life instead of spending large quantities of time, spending our salaries trying to get to work.Shaun Etchells, Rivonia and Sandton franchisee - Rawson Property Group
