ANC likely to have upper hand in 2024 general elections, study finds





Bongani Bingwa spoke to independent elections analyst, Dawie Scholtz, about the recent polls suggesting the African National Congress (ANC) was likely to have 50% in 2024 general elections.

A new study by the Social Research Foundation (SRF) revealed that the ANC was likely to garner 50% of the votes in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Sholtz told Bingwa that the study was credible and it showed that the ruling party was likely to get the majority of the votes.

The ruling party is marred by internal factions and many analysts are of the view that it affects the state of service delivery in the country.

It is the most credible polls released and this poll put the African National Congress to 50%, put the Democratic Alliance to 25%, Economic Freedom Fighters 12%, Action SA at 6%. Dawie Sholtz, independent elections analyst

Obviously, there is a long way to go but I think the interesting matter is whether ANC reaches 50% or not, but its going to be quite an affair. Dawie Sholtz, independent elections analyst

He added that Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were less likely to have coalitions after the elections.

The opposition need to come together and formulate a concrete offer to South Africans including an economic offer and it is also important to get their house in order. Dawie Sholtz, independent elections analyst

Gauteng seems highly likely to go into coalition and there is a very high risk for a likely coalition discussion in KwaZulu-Natal. Dawie Sholtz, independent elections analyst

