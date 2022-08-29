WATCH: Heroic 10-year-old boy saves his mother from drowning in a pool
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A video went viral when a 10-year-old boy saved his mother who suffered a seizure from drowning in the family's back pool.
Keeney then later explained how his heroic son came to the rescue.
She is epileptic and prone to seizures.
WATCH: #Oklahoma boy saves his mother drowning in swimming pool because of seizure. The 10-year-old has been hailed as a "true hero." #emergency #accident— BNN United States (@BNNUS) August 27, 2022
🎥: @globalnews pic.twitter.com/9hRWe01Kaf
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40381207_swimming-pool-under-water-.html
More from Local
The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more
On this instalment of the Midday Report Express, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) responds to the arrests of former Transnet bosses, Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others. Wayne Duvenage - Outa CEO.Read More
WATCH: Father screams in pain during hair wax
In the video, the man is heard screaming the entire time when his daughter was waxing his hair from the back of his shoulders.Read More
ANC likely to have upper hand in 2024 general elections, study finds
The African National Congress (ANC) suffered a huge loss during in the 2016 local government elections that saw opposition parties forming coalitions to run major cities including Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
Rebuilding Parliament will be an expensive process, says expert
The 138-year-old historic building was ripped by fire in January this year, destroying offices and valuable collections.Read More
‘Ramathuba is scapegoating the ANC’s public health system failures’ - GP
Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s comments towards a Zimbabwean woman seeking medical treatment have sparked a national conversation around migration and the public healthcare system in South Africa.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son
A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen.Read More
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday.Read More
WATCH: The world starts another Master KG dance challenge
A video has gone viral of a group of colleagues and friends dancing to Master KG featuring TeamMosha's Waya Waya.Read More