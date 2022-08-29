'More arrests to follow', says NPA following former Transnet executives arrests
Clement Manyathela spoke to Investigate Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.
• A number of Transnet executives were arrested on Monday morning through an arrangement with their attorneys.
• The arrests were carried out by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate, aided by the Hawks.
• According to News24, the high-profile arrests include Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh.
The group will appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Monday morning.
Seboka said the arrests formed part of the NPA’s commitment to seminal matters.
More arrests will ensue over the next few months.
More people can be expected to be arrested.Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, Investigating Directorate spokesperson
This is a continuation of the case against former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama who was arrested in May, she added.
This is a continuation of the very same case against Siyabonga Gama as well as various others that were arrested earlier this year. This cohort is joining this particular group of persons, so they are all going to be standing in the dock together.Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
The last group of corruption-accused individuals will be arrested later this year.
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News