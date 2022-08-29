Hollywoodbets runner dies after collapsing at Comrades Marathon

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
Ban on cattle movement could hit red meat prices
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dewald Olivier, SA Feedlot Association CEO
Today at 17:40
Government has now made NEW rules about what can and can't be called Boerewors
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business Insider South Africa
Today at 18:08
Walmart to buy out Massmart shareholders, delist owner of Makro, Game
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:14
Does the delisting of Massmart makes sense and how will the retail sector be affected ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:15
Eskom's and Transnet former CEO and CFO arrested
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Crawford and Varsity College's owner, ADvTech reports 18% increase in half-year revenue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Good times are back again for Sun International shareholders
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure by Yascha Mounk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Mec at Gauteng Education Department
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more On this instalment of the Midday Report Express, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) responds to the arrests of former Tran... 29 August 2022 2:14 PM
WATCH: Father screams in pain during hair wax In the video, the man is heard screaming the entire time when his daughter was waxing his hair from the back of his shoulders. 29 August 2022 11:11 AM
WATCH: Heroic 10-year-old boy saves his mother from drowning in a pool Gavin Keeney (10) was captured by a home security camera when he leaped into action to save his mother, Lori Keeney. 29 August 2022 11:10 AM
ANC likely to have upper hand in 2024 general elections, study finds The African National Congress (ANC) suffered a huge loss during in the 2016 local government elections that saw opposition parties... 29 August 2022 10:07 AM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
Cannabis farming in SA: 'We have this schizophrenic relationship with cannabis' "On the one end we've got a cannabis master plan...that proposes to embrace cannabis, but on the other side we have a justice clus... 28 August 2022 2:22 PM
There's no transparency in retailers' price hikes – Competition Commission South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation. 26 August 2022 8:56 AM
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur. 25 August 2022 9:42 PM
Family matters: How do households handle female breadwinners? In the past being a breadwinner was seen as a man's role. Now as times are changing what dynamics are families navigating with fem... 29 August 2022 12:55 PM
Mixed veg in your mogodu? Chef explains modern cooks' reclaim of their heritage Indigenous foods' progressive introduction into the mainstream food industry has been met with mixed reactions. 26 August 2022 12:37 PM
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time. 26 August 2022 12:31 PM
What 'madness' drives endurance athletes? An expert weighs in The mental toughness required to sustain such a performance despite fatigue over long distances and durations is almost insane. 28 August 2022 6:36 PM
Russia's Alexandra Morozova wins women's Comrades Marathon Dominika Stelmach from Poland came in second place. 28 August 2022 12:16 PM
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen. 26 August 2022 2:37 PM
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday. 26 August 2022 11:13 AM
WATCH: A lady requests Uber ride with no money in Cape Town A video went viral in which a lady requested Uber with no money in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 26 August 2022 9:27 AM
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time. 26 August 2022 12:31 PM
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country's legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
Hollywoodbets runner dies after collapsing at Comrades Marathon

29 August 2022 12:36 PM
by Simangele Legodi

According to a post by the Hollywoodbets Athletics Club, Mzamo Mthembu - from the Toti branch - passed away while running the Comrades Marathon, after suffering complications along the route and collapsing in Pinetown.

The Hollywoodbets Athletics Club has confirmed that one of their athletes died after collapsing during the Comrades Marathon.

The club confirmed this on social media on Monday.

According to the post, Mzamo Mthembu - from the Toti branch - passed away while running the Comrades Marathon, after suffering complications along the route and collapsing in Pinetown.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

The Hollywoodbets running fraternity has extended their condolences to Mthembu's family and friends. On the running club's social media pages, people have also shared their condolences.

<div dir="auto">"I am gutted 😢. To my #TeamPurpleWhereStarsShine⭐🌟✨ and the Mthembu family please accept my heartfelt condolences. May Mzamo's dearly departed SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE and RISE IN GLORY 👐🀄. You have 🏃 the RACE. To the Mthembu family may ALMIGHTY'S <a tabindex="-1"></a>PRESENCE surround you and WRAP HIS COMFORTING ARMS AROUND YOU ALL and GRANT YOU THE STRENGTH TO ENDURE THROUGH THIS TRAUMATIC PERIOD", said a Facebook user Lorraine A Ogle.<div dir="auto"> <div dir="auto"> <div class="d2hqwtrz o9wcebwi b6ax4al1"><div class="m8h3af8h l7ghb35v kjdc1dyq kmwttqpk gh25dzvf" style="overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px; font-family: inherit;"><div dir="auto"> <div dir="auto">Another user Lindani Lih Mabhodla said "My brother my friend, my schoolmate is no more but why Lord why to him?<div class="d2hqwtrz o9wcebwi b6ax4al1"><div class="m8h3af8h l7ghb35v kjdc1dyq kmwttqpk gh25dzvf" style="overflow-wrap: break-word; margin: 0px; font-family: inherit;"><div dir="auto"><div dir="auto">Rest In Peace BMW (Bongimusa Mzameleni Wiseman Mthembu).




