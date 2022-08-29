Family matters: How do households handle female breadwinners?





Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Nokubonga Ngubane about the societal expectations that come with being a female breadwinner.

Men can feel emasculated or ashamed by being out-earned by their wives .

A move away from traditional expectations can contribute to a happier household.

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

In many cases men who believe in so-called traditional gender roles will feel emasculated by having a wife who earns more than them.

This can end up putting pressure on both parties as the man may fee inadequate, while the woman may feel overwhelmed as she also has to take on the role of running the household and taking care of the children.

When there is an income disparity the issue is not only that a man may feel emasculated but also the community can offer judgements if the relationship does not match their expectations.

Society is moving into a more equal place where gender roles are less rigid and with that, there needs to be a move away from the expectations on men and women in the household.

According to Ngubane, the most important thing for a long lasting and successful relationship is that both parties respect the other partner and their contributions, regardless of who is the breadwinner.

Respect is such an important factor in the stability and the longevity of a healthy and stable relationship. Nokubonga Ngubane, Clinical psychologist

She also said that regardless of who was earning the income, people are in general happier when they are in a positive financial state.

Men and women, whether they commit to the male breadwinner model or not, research does show that they are more satisfied when their family financial situation is great… It does not matter whether a man or a woman is earning more. Nokubonga Ngubane, Clinical psychologist

In order to create a happy and functional home there needs to be a change in the expectations on both partners in a relationship.

If a woman can contribute more financially to a household, that does not mean she is more valuable than her husband, and the husband does not have less value than his wife if he cannot contribute as much.

A marriage is a partnership, and as long as both partners are contributing to the household in their own way, there should be no shame in any role.

Listen to the audio above for more.