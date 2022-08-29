Molefe, Singh arrests 'gives the public hope' - Outa
Mandy Wiener chats to Wayne Duvenage, Outa CEO, about the arrest of former Transnet bosses.
- Former Transnet CEO, Brian Molefe, and former Transnet CFO, Anoj Singh, were arrested on Monday
- They appeared with two others in court over a R93-million corruption and fraud case
- The case relates to the procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015
Former Transnet chief executive, Brian Molefe, and the state-owned company's former chief financial officer, Anoj Singh, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Monday. This happened shortly after their arrest earlier in the morning.
The two were among four people in court on corruption and fraud charges related to the R93 million purchase of locomotives during their tenure at the rail and logistics company.
Civil society group, Outa, welcomed the arrests.
We're so used to seeing the headlines with nobody held accountable. This gives the public hope. This shows that the criminal justice system is working...and this is very good for society.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Duvenage says he believes these arrests are only the tip of the iceberg, as many more people were involved in corruption at state entities.
It is slow...but it's good to see we are moving forward and once these kingpins start coming to the fore, more get caught up in the net, we'll start to see an exponential growth of rounding up the culprits of the SOE transactions, but there's a lot more out there.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Both Molefe and Singh were released on R50,000 bail. The case was postponed to 14 October.
Source : Reinart Toerien/Eyewitness News
