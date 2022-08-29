70% of cigarettes consumed in South Africa are illicit, says BATSA





Mandy Weiner spoke to British American Tobacco SA’s (BATSA's) general manager Johnny Moloto about the issue.

South Africa’s COVID-19 ban on the sale and consumption of tobacco, has created a reliance on black-market products, and inadvertently birthed an illicit tobacco trade network.

Two years on, 70% of all cigarettes bought are illicit, which has made it a difficult environment for legitimate traders to compete, said BATSA.

Moloto attributes this to the country’s struggling economy and lack of adequate law enforcement.

We had expected that once the ban was lifted at least you would see some law enforcement occurring and the prices normalising. Johnny Moloto, British American Tobacco SA’s general manager

Because you can’t compete at the prices of cheapest R7 for a pack of 20 Johnny Moloto, British American Tobacco SA’s general manager

Black market tobacco traders do not only threaten companies that struggle to compete against undercut prices, but South African tax revenue is also forfeited.

