70% of cigarettes consumed in South Africa are illicit, says BATSA
Mandy Weiner spoke to British American Tobacco SA’s (BATSA's) general manager Johnny Moloto about the issue.
South Africa’s COVID-19 ban on the sale and consumption of tobacco, has created a reliance on black-market products, and inadvertently birthed an illicit tobacco trade network.
Two years on, 70% of all cigarettes bought are illicit, which has made it a difficult environment for legitimate traders to compete, said BATSA.
Moloto attributes this to the country’s struggling economy and lack of adequate law enforcement.
We had expected that once the ban was lifted at least you would see some law enforcement occurring and the prices normalising.Johnny Moloto, British American Tobacco SA’s general manager
Because you can’t compete at the prices of cheapest R7 for a pack of 20Johnny Moloto, British American Tobacco SA’s general manager
Black market tobacco traders do not only threaten companies that struggle to compete against undercut prices, but South African tax revenue is also forfeited.
Scroll up to listen to the audio.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118880631_man-smoking-a-cigarette-cigarette-smoke-spread-.html
More from Local
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.Read More
'Government doesn't give a damn': Parent after report on Enyobeni tavern deaths
The toxicology report into the deaths at Enyobeni tavern revealed that the cause of death for the 21 young people was suffocation.Read More
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?Read More
Environmentalists chuffed about court ruling against Shell seismic blasting case
The Makhanda High Court has ruled that Shell will no longer be able to conduct seismic blasting on the Wild Coast.Read More
'It's a travesty of justice': 24 000 Health Squared members left without cover
Wendy Knowler joins 702 afternoons to discuss the tragic situation Health Squared medical scheme members find themselves in.Read More
DA says coalition intact despite da Gama being voted out as council speaker
The Democratic Alliance's (DA) coalition partnership is looking fragile after Vasco da Gama was voted out as speaker of the council by coalition members on Thursday morning.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'
The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.Read More