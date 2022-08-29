Walmart makes R6.4bn offer to buy out Massmart and delist from the JSE
- Walmart is offering to buy out minority shareholders of Massmart
- Mitch Slape will also step down as Massmart CEO at the end of the year
- Massmart is the owner of South African retail stores Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse
US retail giant Walmart has offered to buy out the shareholders in Massmart, owner of Makro, Game and Builders Warehouse.
Walmart plans to buy the remaining 49% of Massmart, paying out shareholders at R62 a share, in a deal worth R6.4bn.
Walmart which bought control of the Massmart group in 2010, now also plans to delist the company from the JSE.
Working in this complicated environment, with covid, with the unrest, with some of the inflationary headwinds that we've seen certainly have made it a challenging environment to work in.Mitch Slape, CEO of Massmart
We remain confident in the turnaround plan. We believe we've stabilised the business.Mitch Slape, CEO of Massmart
This forms part of the company turnaround strategy, which reported a large headline loss of more than R903 million in it's half-year earnings.
Losses more than doubled, reporting a R359 million deficit in the same period last year.
Massmart CEO Mitch Slape will also step down at the end of the year, with Jonathan Molapo stepping into the role.
The appointment of Jonathan Malapo.....to take over from me at the end of the year is part of a very well thought out succession plan of getting my successor ready.Mitch Slape, CEO of Massmart
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Walmart makes R6.4bn offer to buy out Massmart and delist from the JSE
