EFF mobilises supporters against Tshwane mayor

FILE: City of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter

EFF members and supporters of the party burned tyres and blocked roads in Olievenhoutbosch on Monday, as they continued their calls for Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams to be ousted.

The protest comes just days after a failed no confidence vote against the mayor in the Tshwane Metro Council.

He's not held accountable. In fact he's being protected by the multi-party coalition, including ActionSA. Obakeng Ramabodu, Tshwane regional chairperson - EFF

The EFF is adamant it will up the ante, especially in underserved communities.

According to how we see the service delivery in the township, people are frustrated. There are no services. Services are mainly in certain areas - constituencies of the DA and ANC. Obakeng Ramabodu, Tshwane regional chairperson - EFF

The EFF has been at odds with Williams over a R26 billion electricity project, which even coalition partner, ActionSA, has called dodgy. Williams insists the deal is above board.