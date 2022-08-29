The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Ban on cattle movement could hit red meat prices
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dewald Olivier, SA Feedlot Association CEO
Today at 17:40
Government has now made NEW rules about what can and can't be called Boerewors
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business Insider South Africa
Today at 18:08
Walmart to buy out Massmart shareholders, delist owner of Makro, Game
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:14
Does the delisting of Massmart makes sense and how will the retail sector be affected ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:15
Eskom's and Transnet former CEO and CFO arrested
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Crawford and Varsity College's owner, ADvTech reports 18% increase in half-year revenue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Good times are back again for Sun International shareholders
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure by Yascha Mounk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Mec at Gauteng Education Department
Latest Local
The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more

29 August 2022 2:14 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters
Brian Molefe
Road Accident Fund
Transnet
Anoj Singh
Randall Williams

On this instalment of the Midday Report Express, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) responds to the arrests of former Transnet bosses, Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others. Wayne Duvenage - Outa CEO.

As we said, a few Transnet bosses appeared in court on Monday. They have been at Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court. We get the update from Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mtambo.

The Tshwane Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is in Olievenhoutbosch protesting Mayor Randall Williams’s leadership. Major roads have been blocked. Obakeng Ramabodu, EFF Tshwane chairperson, speaks to Mandy.

Analysis: The ANC North West conference has concluded. During it, an ANC NEC member took a swipe at EFF leader Julius Malema. Rebone Tau - former member of the ANC Youth League national task team and author responds.

There’s a new court challenge to a controversial move by the Road Accident Fund to reject medical expense claims that have already been covered by medical aid. Eyewitness News senior reporter Bernadette Wicks gives us the details.

It will cost the taxpayer over R2 billion to rebuild Parliament. How long will it take, and where will the money come from? What will be the alternatives in the meantime? Lindsay Dentlinger has the report.

British American Tobacco South Africa says that almost 70% of all cigarettes consumed in South Africa now belong to black market brands. The international brand’s general manager in South Africa, Johnny Moloto, talks about the impact it has on the company.




29 August 2022 2:14 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters
Brian Molefe
Road Accident Fund
Transnet
Anoj Singh
Randall Williams

