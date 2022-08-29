The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more

Today at 17:20 Ban on cattle movement could hit red meat prices Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dewald Olivier, SA Feedlot Association CEO

Today at 17:40 Government has now made NEW rules about what can and can't be called Boerewors Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business Insider South Africa

Today at 18:08 Walmart to buy out Massmart shareholders, delist owner of Makro, Game The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart

Today at 18:14 Does the delisting of Massmart makes sense and how will the retail sector be affected ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Today at 18:15 Eskom's and Transnet former CEO and CFO arrested The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Crawford and Varsity College's owner, ADvTech reports 18% increase in half-year revenue The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

Today at 19:08 Good times are back again for Sun International shareholders The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature: The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure by Yascha Mounk The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)

