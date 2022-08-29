The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more
On this instalment of the Midday Report Express, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) responds to the arrests of former Transnet bosses, Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others. Wayne Duvenage - Outa CEO.
As we said, a few Transnet bosses appeared in court on Monday. They have been at Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court. We get the update from Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mtambo.
The Tshwane Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is in Olievenhoutbosch protesting Mayor Randall Williams’s leadership. Major roads have been blocked. Obakeng Ramabodu, EFF Tshwane chairperson, speaks to Mandy.
Analysis: The ANC North West conference has concluded. During it, an ANC NEC member took a swipe at EFF leader Julius Malema. Rebone Tau - former member of the ANC Youth League national task team and author responds.
There’s a new court challenge to a controversial move by the Road Accident Fund to reject medical expense claims that have already been covered by medical aid. Eyewitness News senior reporter Bernadette Wicks gives us the details.
It will cost the taxpayer over R2 billion to rebuild Parliament. How long will it take, and where will the money come from? What will be the alternatives in the meantime? Lindsay Dentlinger has the report.
British American Tobacco South Africa says that almost 70% of all cigarettes consumed in South Africa now belong to black market brands. The international brand’s general manager in South Africa, Johnny Moloto, talks about the impact it has on the company.
More from Local
WATCH: Father screams in pain during hair wax
In the video, the man is heard screaming the entire time when his daughter was waxing his hair from the back of his shoulders.Read More
WATCH: Heroic 10-year-old boy saves his mother from drowning in a pool
Gavin Keeney (10) was captured by a home security camera when he leaped into action to save his mother, Lori Keeney.Read More
ANC likely to have upper hand in 2024 general elections, study finds
The African National Congress (ANC) suffered a huge loss during in the 2016 local government elections that saw opposition parties forming coalitions to run major cities including Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
Rebuilding Parliament will be an expensive process, says expert
The 138-year-old historic building was ripped by fire in January this year, destroying offices and valuable collections.Read More
‘Ramathuba is scapegoating the ANC’s public health system failures’ - GP
Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s comments towards a Zimbabwean woman seeking medical treatment have sparked a national conversation around migration and the public healthcare system in South Africa.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More
Good Things Guy: AirTag saves the day, mother pursues DJing to honour late son
A couple in Cape Town went to a wedding on a wine farm over the past weekend and upon arrival, their bags were stolen.Read More
SA to premiere Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
The three-day motoring event is expected to start this Friday, 26 August, and expected to close rank on Sunday.Read More
WATCH: The world starts another Master KG dance challenge
A video has gone viral of a group of colleagues and friends dancing to Master KG featuring TeamMosha's Waya Waya.Read More
More from Politics
ANC likely to have upper hand in 2024 general elections, study finds
The African National Congress (ANC) suffered a huge loss during in the 2016 local government elections that saw opposition parties forming coalitions to run major cities including Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people
There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over, elders either support young people or must be pushed out.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran
There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
ActionSA WC chair & state capture whistleblower, Vytjie Mentor, passes away
In a media statement, ActionSA's national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni hailed Mentor as a true patriot that served her country.Read More
'We've lost a great leader': Abahlali baseMjondolo's Lindokuhle Mnguni shot dead
Sbu Zikode, president at Abahlali Basemjondolo, chats to John Perlman about Abahlali baseMjondolo leader Lindokuhle Mnguni being killed.Read More
Midday Report Express: former eThekwini mayor faces fraud and corruption charges
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
More from Business
Cannabis farming in SA: 'We have this schizophrenic relationship with cannabis'
"On the one end we've got a cannabis master plan...that proposes to embrace cannabis, but on the other side we have a justice cluster that continues to harass and arrest small farmers and cannabis users for the usage of cannabis."Read More
There’s no transparency in retailers’ price hikes – Competition Commission
South African households have had to brave rising food prices due to inflation.Read More
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
'Evidence that raided insurers share passcodes to access each other's systems'
The Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala explains Thursday's raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers.Read More
Sibanye-Stillwater reports 51% drop in profit, partly due to SA gold strike
Miner Sibanye-Stillwater says its half-year results still compare favourably with profit achieved for the second half of 2021.Read More
Distell sales top pre-COVID levels, led by 'rampant demand' for Savanna
Distell has posted strong year-end results as it waits for a buy-out by Dutch brewer Heineken to be approved.Read More
Competition Commission raids major insurers including Old Mutual and Sanlam
The Competition Commission carried out raids on the premises of eight major long-term insurers suspected of price-fixing.Read More
Are unions' demands feasible or just a pipe dream?
Economists say South Africa simply cannot afford to give in to unions' demands.Read More
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More