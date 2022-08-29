Streaming issues? Report here
"Football destroyed my investments" - Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi

29 August 2022 8:37 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Swallows FC
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza
Other People's Money

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi shares his money secrets and habits with Bruce Whitfield in another episode of Other People's Money.
  • Panyaza Lesufi is the Gauteng Education MEC
  • He's been serving in the position since May 2014
  • Lesufi recently stepped down as President of Swallows FC
Panyaza Lesufi talking to Mandy Wiener. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Panyaza Lesufi talking to Mandy Wiener. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

We all know Panyaza Lesufi for his long running tenure as the MEC for education in the Gauteng Province since May 2014.

But his links to education run much deeper than that.

During Apartheid, Lesufi had been involved in the mass democratic movement since his youth, starting his political activism in Tembisa while a student at Boitumelong Secondary School.

He was also a member and leader of the Congress of South African Students (COSAS), became involved in the Tembisa Student Congress (TESO) when COSAS was banned and was also active in the National Education Crisis Committee.

It's fitting that his first paid job would be in the education sector, working at the Tembisa Career Centre where he would advise learners on careers during the school holidays, earning around R400 a month.

I enjoyed playing dice in the township, so that R400 became very handy. If i had good winnings over the weekend, I would buy a box of apples and sell them at school at lunch break. So i had some interest in business.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng education MEC

Lesufi‚ a supporter of Moroka Swallows FC decided to invest in the club which was going through financial difficulties, as the club was relegated to the lower leagues of South African football.

When Lesufi took charge, the club was apparently in debt of several million Rand.

The football element destroyed my investments a lot. I got my name Panyaza from my love for football. When my team, Swallows FC was relegated in 2014 i was disappointed and felt that I can't leave such a rich legacy to die so I went there to revive it.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng education MEC

If you're a billionaire, and want to be millionaire. Invest in football.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng education MEC

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "Football destroyed my investments" - Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi














