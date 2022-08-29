Sun International casino group pays first dividend to shareholders in 6 years





The hotel and gaming business has seen a slight recovery since the onset of the pandemic

Sun International managed to reduce its debt by R500m to improve its financial situation

The group is also expecting a bumper end of year tourist season which will further boost its financials

Sun International declared its first dividend in six years thanks to an increase in gaming revenue.

For the first time since 2016, the gaming and casino group declared an interim dividend of 88c per share when it released its 2022 interim results on Monday.

Sun International CEO, Anthony Leeming says a reduction in the group’s debt by R500m to R6.6bn is also a big reason for it's now much stronger financial position.

We started off the year with everyone cancelling because of Omicron, and we've slowly built up where currently 70% of the business is internationals in recent months. Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group

A lot of the North Americans, UK and Germany starting to come back. We've seen a lot more being announced for later in the year which is the typical tourist season, so we are expecting quite a strong finish to the year. Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group

People want to get away. They want to take their staff away> it's good for staff morale and team building. We've definitely seen a huge uptick, and Sun City has benefited from it. Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group

