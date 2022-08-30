Special permits of Lesotho nationals in South Africa to expire in 2023





Africa Melane spoke to the principal secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tumelo Raboletsi, about the permits given to people from Lesotho coming to an end in 2023.

The Department of Home Affairs has announced that special permits for Basotho nationals will come to an end in 2023 and will not be renewed.

According to Bloomberg, Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that more than 90,000bspecial permits will not be extended.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Raboletsi said that discussions on a way forward on migration are ongoing.

Yes, it is coming to an end in 2023, the government of Lesotho republic recognising the challenges that Basotho were confronted with and found working in sectors that are not allowed to work. Tumelo Raboletsi, Principal secretary - Lesotho Home Affairs

The two ministers of South Africa and Lesotho met this year and discussed how they are going to manage migration at our common borders. Tumelo Raboletsi, Principal secretary - Lesotho Home Affairs

The best model to discuss migration between the two countries is ongoing and it will address issues of migration. Tumelo Raboletsi, Principal secretary - Lesotho Home Affairs

In the effort to address migration in the country, the department also announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will expire on 31 December 2022.

