Meet July's Teacher of the Month: Cooper Mlokoti





Bongani Bingwa spoke to July's Teacher of the Month, who teaches physics at Johannesburg's Deutsche Internationale school, Cooper Mlokoti.

The teacher was nominated for being an exceptional educator with a deep understanding of the subject that brings out the best in his learners.

Physics can be challenging to teach but Mlokoti seems to have a great handle on the subject.

He said he did so through contextualising physics to the world of his learners and how it relates to their everyday life.

Speaking about why he joined the profession, Mlokoti said that growing up teachers played a huge role during difficult times in his life by creating a safe haven for him.

Teachers really created that safe haven, or space, for me and I would look forward to going to school because of that every same factor of there's someone who cares for me, you know, inside and outside of the classroom. So, for me, teaching has been that. Cooper Mlokoti, physics teacher - Deutsche Internationale Schule Johannesburg

For him, it's all about seeing that 'aha!' moment in his students' eyes.

The smallest of things such as that, 'aha!', moment... that's when you see the light in kids' eyes and till today that has keeping me going. That point when a learner says, 'ah, I understand!', I think it's priceless, nothing can beat it. Cooper Mlokoti, physics teacher - Deutsche Internationale Schule Johannesburg

