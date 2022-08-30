WATCH: Woman takes alligator for a walk in Philadelphia





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The video shows a lady joining in herding the alligator to the love park's fountain.

It is reported that the owner of the reptile was suffering from depression and his doctor prescribed he uses the animal as an emotional supporter.

Wally, the name of the alligator, now has 71,000 followers on TikTok.

Viral videos from Philadelphia over the weekend show an alligator on a leash cooling off in the fountains of the city’s Love Park. However, that’s no wild animal — it’s an ‘emotional support alligator’ named Wally who has more than 71,000 followers on TikTok. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/AShcbj4FqG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 30, 2022

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.