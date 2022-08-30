Kalafong hospital staff and patients subjected to harassment





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Sello Matjila, Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital CEO, on the protest by Operation Dudula supporters outside the hospital gates.

The Kalafong hospital in Pretoria obtained an interdict against protestors on Friday

Hospital staff say protestors returned to harass staff and patients on Monday

FILE: Operation Dudula demonstrate around Pretoria on 29 March 2022. They are saying South Africans must be prioritised over foreign nationals for jobs. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

Management at Kalafong hospital obtained an interdict on Friday against supporters of Operation Dudula, who had blocked access to the hospital if staff and patients could not provide proof that they were South African.

But Dr Sello Matjila said the group returned on Monday.

We have tried, despite all the uneasiness, to just try and go on with our work but he problem is that patients have been turned away. Dr. Sello Matjila, CEO - Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital

Matjila said that police officers were monitoring the situation.

We have resorted not to engage them. We are also fearful. This kind of protest can take any form. Dr. Sello Matjila, CEO - Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital

Both patients and hospital staff faced daily harassment, said Dr Matjila.