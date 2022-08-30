Kalafong hospital staff and patients subjected to harassment
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Sello Matjila, Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital CEO, on the protest by Operation Dudula supporters outside the hospital gates.
- The Kalafong hospital in Pretoria obtained an interdict against protestors on Friday
- Hospital staff say protestors returned to harass staff and patients on Monday
Management at Kalafong hospital obtained an interdict on Friday against supporters of Operation Dudula, who had blocked access to the hospital if staff and patients could not provide proof that they were South African.
But Dr Sello Matjila said the group returned on Monday.
We have tried, despite all the uneasiness, to just try and go on with our work but he problem is that patients have been turned away.Dr. Sello Matjila, CEO - Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital
Matjila said that police officers were monitoring the situation.
We have resorted not to engage them. We are also fearful. This kind of protest can take any form.Dr. Sello Matjila, CEO - Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital
Both patients and hospital staff faced daily harassment, said Dr Matjila.
We had to advise our staff to carry their ID cards at all times because they [Dudula supporters] indiscriminately ask those questions... Our staff do not have free movement. If someone wants to go buy food across the street, they cannot do that, because this group is lurking outside the hospital.Dr. Sello Matjila, CEO - Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.Read More
'Government doesn't give a damn': Parent after report on Enyobeni tavern deaths
The toxicology report into the deaths at Enyobeni tavern revealed that the cause of death for the 21 young people was suffocation.Read More
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?Read More
Environmentalists chuffed about court ruling against Shell seismic blasting case
The Makhanda High Court has ruled that Shell will no longer be able to conduct seismic blasting on the Wild Coast.Read More
'It's a travesty of justice': 24 000 Health Squared members left without cover
Wendy Knowler joins 702 afternoons to discuss the tragic situation Health Squared medical scheme members find themselves in.Read More
DA says coalition intact despite da Gama being voted out as council speaker
The Democratic Alliance's (DA) coalition partnership is looking fragile after Vasco da Gama was voted out as speaker of the council by coalition members on Thursday morning.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
Madisha accuses Lekota of 'rondavel politics'
The Congress of the People's bitter leadership battles played out in public this week.Read More