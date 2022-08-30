World of work: Are you entitled to compensation after a workplace injury?





Clement Manyathela spoke to senior paralegal at the South African Independent Advocacy Group Innocent Moloi about when an employee can apply for compensation.

Employees who face injury or serious illness at work may be able to gain compensation from COIDA .

If a person is temporarily disabled it must be for more than three days.

The Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) serves to provide compensation for workers who suffer occupational injuries.

According to Moloi in order to qualify for COIDA one must be able to prove that the injury or disease they contracted at work caused a permanent or temporary disability.

In the case of a temporary disability, it must last for more than three days, said Moloi.

The first step for the employee is to immediately report the incident to their employer and the employer will then submit forms to the Department of Labour to start the process of claiming from COIDA.

In order to qualify for COIDA the worker must be permanently employed in South Africa and certain professions, such as members of the South African National Defence Force are excluded.

In addition to this, if the employee is found guilty of willful misconduct, they will not qualify for COIDA.

