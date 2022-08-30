Watch: A crying persistently infuriates lady passenger on flight





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Morgan Lee from Florida took it to TikTok to suggest why there are no child-free flights, claiming that she went through horror when the child was crying the entire trip.

Other users responded to her post and arguing that she could have used headphones instead of recording the video.

The flight was three hours long and the video was viewed over 650,000 times.