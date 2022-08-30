Exploring the benefits of Yoga
Clement Manyathela chats to Jolene Palmer, a Yoga Therapist at YogaJo, about the benefits of practicing yoga.
- Yoga is not aligned to a religious belief, it's a science
- The practice of yoga helps reconnect your body and mind
- Yoga helps with stress, depression, and decreases chronic pain
Yoga has been around for thousands of years and those who practice it swear by its benefits.
Yoga therapist Jolene Palmer says it is not aligned to a religious belief, but rather a science which aims to connect the body and mind.
It's definitely a science, a science of well-being, a science of youthfulness, a science of integrating the body, the mind and the soul.Jolene Palmer, Yoga therapist - YogaJo
Palmer says practicing this form of mindfulness can earn you many perks.
You have decreased chronic pain, stabilisation of blood pressure, it reduces inflammation, easing and preventing back pain, let's say cardio and circulatory health, improved sleep and weight loss...stress reduction.Jolene Palmer, Yoga therapist - YogaJo
And it doesn't discriminate. Whether you're fit or just a beginner, it could be for you.
Yoga is for everyone, any human body, regardless of your age, your gender, your race, your size, your shape, your background, your fitness level...Jolene Palmer, Yoga therapist - YogaJo
Palmer says the more you practice, the more gains you'll experience.
If you practice yoga once a week, you'll change your mind. If you practice yoga two or three times a week, you'll change your body. But if you practice yoga every single day, you'll change your life.Jolene Palmer, Yoga therapist - YogaJo
