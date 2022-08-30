Dennis Bloem clarifies what's happening in Cope after suspension confusion





Mandy Wiener spoke to national spokesperson of Cope, Dennis Bloem, for some clarity on the situation.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem with ANC secretary general Ace Magashule at the IEC head offices. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Conflicting statements from within the party emerged on Monday. The first statement issued, indicated that long-standing Cope President Mosiuoa Lekota was suspended, after facing pressure to step down.

However, another statement from within the party later stated that Lekota was still active, and a clique of leaders - including Bloem - were allegedly suspended instead.

According to Bloem, Lekota was indeed suspended and the reports stating otherwise were false, laughable, and unconstitutional.

An unconstitutional body cannot suspend any member of the Congress of the People Dennis Bloem, National spokesperson of Cope

He maintains that the meeting, which saw Lekota suspended, was a constitutional meeting and was attended by six provinces.

