[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

30 August 2022 8:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
Democracy
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
business books
The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure
Yascha Mounk

'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reviews "The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure" on The Money Show.

- One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane is The Money Show's guest book reviewer this week

- Maimane believes Yascha Mounk's latest book is a "phenomenal" contribution to democracy at a time such as this

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com
Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane about Yascha Mounk's latest book on democracy.

It's called "The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure".

RELATED: BOOK REVIEW Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

While "The Great Experiment" may not strictly be a business book, Whitfield notes it would be fair to say that business thrives in democracy.

In the New York Times Book, Review Joe Klein describes it as "a rare thing": [an] academic treatise . . . that may actually have influence in the arena of practical politics. . . . Passionate and personal.”

I literally track Yascha Mounk's books and the work that he's done, particularly as a contributor to democracy, and it happened that this one was on Barack Obama's top 20 books for this year... but certainly it's been a phenomenal contribution to democracy at a time such as this one...

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

He's an interesting individual who has lectured all over the world and... even in this particular book itself, looks at the intersect between how society thrives... and business... In this instance it's really about this great experiment of bringing different people together.

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

If you think about South African industry and business, it is diverse and has been built on the back of both citizens, immigrants, and making sure that your economies can survive that and thrive in it, and teach lessons about how we build a society that's much more inclusive.

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

I think, like most people, what is threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race, or biological features. We've seen so much of this happen in countries like Germany where as soon as you have immigrants from Syria coming into the country, political parties use that to polarise, and ultimately democracy falls apart...

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

...because you can't reduce democracy to say 'let me go and exploit the colour of my skin rather than the ideals I want to contest for'... I think for anyone running a business today, gone are the days that you afford to hire just men, or just women, or just black people or just white people.

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

How do we manage as a society that is fast becoming even more diverse than what we are used to?

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

Description on Amazon:

From one of our sharpest and most important political thinkers, a brilliant big-picture vision of the greatest challenge of our time—how to bridge the bitter divides within diverse democracies enough for them to remain stable and functional

Some democracies are highly homogeneous. Others have long maintained a brutal racial or religious hierarchy, with some groups dominating and exploiting others.

Never in history has a democracy succeeded in being both diverse and equal, treating members of many different ethnic or religious groups fairly. And yet achieving that goal is now central to the democratic project in countries around the world. It is, Yascha Mounk argues, the greatest experiment of our time.

Drawing on history, social psychology, and comparative politics, Mounk examines how diverse societies have long suffered from the ills of domination, fragmentation, or structured anarchy. So it is hardly surprising that most people are now deeply pessimistic that different groups might be able to integrate in harmony, celebrating their differences without essentializing them. But Mounk shows us that the past can offer crucial insights for how to do better in the future. There is real reason for hope.

It is up to us and the institutions we build whether different groups will come to see each other as enemies or friends, as strangers or compatriots.

To make diverse democracies endure, and even thrive, we need to create a world in which our ascriptive identities come to matter less—not because we ignore the injustices that still characterize the United States and so many other countries around the world, but because we have succeeded in addressing them.

The Great Experiment is that rare book that offers both a profound understanding of an urgent problem and genuine hope for our human capacity to solve it. As Mounk contends, giving up on the prospects of building fair and thriving diverse democracies is simply not an option—and that is why we must strive to realize a more ambitious vision for the future of our societies.

Scroll up to listen to Maimane's review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?




