'Old Mutual stands for good corporate governance' - CEO on collusion suspicions





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual post its interim results for first six months of 2022.

- Old Mutual has reported an 87% increase in its operating profit to R4.1 billion in the six months to end-June 2022

- CEO Iain Williamson comments on the results and the raids carried out on insurance companies by the Competition Commission

Image: Old Mutual on Twitter @OldMutualSA

Old Mutual has reported an 87% increase in its operating profit (results from operations) to R4.1 billion in the six months to end-June 2022 (from R2.1 billion in 2021).

The financial services group said this was on the back of a strong operating performance and muted Covid-19 impacts.

At the same time, lower market levels in South Africa and globally drove a 7% decrease in funds under management.

Old Mutual declared an interim dividend of 25 cents per share, which is in line with that of the prior year.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson.

The operating environment certainly was tough, however... 15% up for new business life sales, 10% up on our short-term insurance sales, margins maintained and 87% up on our operating profit results... so I was very happy with the results. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

Old Mutual was among the eight long-term insurance companies raided by the Competition Commission last week on suspicion of price-fixing and collusion.

Can he categorically deny the assertion by the Competition Commission that the insurer has taken part in activities that would be considered to be anti-competitive? Whitfield asks Williamson.

The Old Mutual chief says they were surprised by last week's events.

At this stage we need to be clear that there have been no concrete assertions made; certainly no concrete allegations put to us. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

What I will say is that Old Mutual, we believe, stands for good corporate governance and good standards. We do not have any appetite for anybody breaching the laws of our country and we also do not have any appetite for anyone behaving in a way that ends up being prejudicial to our customers. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

Is it really possible that with all the existing checks and balances there could actually be a cabal of people operating like this within the industry, wonders Whitfield.

Williamson concurs that the scenario is "a bit of a stretch" and notes the competitive nature of the business, with margins pushed even thinner because of the events of the past two years.

It's difficult to see how that could end up being an outcome... We know this is an incredibly competitive business where brokers compare prices on a daily basis across the various players... and over the past two years profits have been a bit scarce thanks to COVID partly, but also because it's not possible to price in a way that compensates for those kinds of things because of the competitive nature of the industry. Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Old Mutual stands for good corporate governance' - CEO on collusion suspicions