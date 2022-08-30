Brick-and-mortar banks may soon become a thing of the past
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Discovery bank CEO Hylton Kallner on the future of banking in South Africa.
Kallner said research proved that digitisation benefited most individuals regardless of age and socio-economic status.
All South Africans are becoming more comfortable with online banking, he added.
The responses of the consumers over the age of 60 were pretty similar to the rest of the respondents under the age of 60 in terms of their comfort levels being fully digital.Hylton Kallner, Discovery bank CEO
Benefits of online banking are convenience, access, security - not having to carry large amounts of cash - efficiency, lower banking fees and the ability to manage your money better, he said.
But at the same time, 40% of consumers still value human interaction, said Kallner.
Kallner introduces the concept of bionic banks, which are human-focused mobile banks that create a balance between digital and physical interaction. He said these were the future of banking.
We see that half of the people that join Discovery bank, join us out of traditional work hours… After 5 pm on a weekday, on a weekend or public holiday.Hylton Kallner, Discovery bank CEO
Listen to the full audio for more.
