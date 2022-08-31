Independent candidacy would change SA's elections, politics: Maimane





Africa Melane spoke to the leader of One SA Movement, Mmusi Maimane, about the possible changes that the enactment of the Electoral Amendment Bill would bring.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane is adamant that the road to independent candidacy would be a significant change in the South African political landscape.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has adopted an interim report on the bill and it is expected to be passed to the National Assembly to seek permission for the proposed changes.

The Constitution Court ruled in June 2020 that the Electoral Act of 1998 was unconstitutional.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Maimane said that the promulgation of the bill would be a significant change for voters.

He also slammed Parliament for delaying tactics in passing the Electoral Amendment Bill into law.

If you get two ballots for national elections, that would be a significant change in South Africa, most people are used to only voting in a national election, provincial, with one ballot each, and that... will clear confusion and give people an ability to express their vote and views. Mmusi Maimane, leader - One SA Movement

I think we have got a lot of work to do but I am afraid because Parliament only started doing this work in February this year while they knew about it two years ago, tells you the difficulties that we face in a political system that wants to privatise power from people. Mmusi Maimane, leader - One SA Movement

He added that voters needed to be educated on how to vote for independent candidates to hold office.

We need to educate voters because they don’t want to go vote in a system they do not understand. Mmusi Maimane, leader - One SA Movement

The committee has until 10 December 2022 to finish its work on the report after Apex court granted Parliament another six months to enact the Electoral Amendment Bill.

