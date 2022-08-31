Zuma's assets can be seized to clear R6.5m VBS Bank Loan, court orders
John Maytham spoke to a journalist for Scorpio at the Daily Maverick, Pauli Van Wyk, about the Pietermaritzburg High Court's order for former president Jacob Zuma's assets to be seized after he failed to repay a R6.5 million loan from VBS Mutual Bank.
The loan was taken out by the president to pay for his personal debt spent on Nkandla where he was expected to pay R70,000 per month.
Zuma initially paid the monthly installments but defaulted on repayments after his funds dried up in August 2018.
Rooplal proceeded to send Zuma several letters of demand reminding him to pay back the money to no avail.
Thereafter, Rooplal went to court in a bid to seize Zuma's assets if he doesn't pay back the R6.5 million - which the court has ruled in favour of.
Van Wyk has urged South Africans to stay out of the matter if they care about the law.
If the [former] president didn't want his assets taken, he [would] need to have gone and fight it in the court - he didn't. This is a default judgment meaning that he didn't go to the court and opposed what VBS said. So, he can't belatedly try and stop the matter.Pauli Van Wyk - Scorpio journalist - Daily Maverick
South Africans cannot be hold hostages by a cantankerous former president who would have no regard for the law and incites violence. We just cannot allow it.Pauli Van Wyk - Scorpio journalist - Daily Maverick
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zuma's assets can be seized to clear R6.5m VBS Bank Loan, court orders
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
