Ithuba Holdings pulled into Digital Vibes tender scandal
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Daily Maverick investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, about the latest in the multi-million rand Digital Vibes tender scandal.
A Scorpio investigation has revealed an alleged chain of millions of rands and dealings in the procurement of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) related to the Digital Vibes tender scandal.
Scorpio has established that Ithuba Holdings donated 100,000 face masks and paid almost R6 million to a company called Spin Wizards.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Myburgh said that the lotto operator allegedly paid Spin Wizards to procure face masks for the department.
It has also been discovered that there was an original deal to supply the face masks to a company called Tammy Taylor South Africa.
Ithuba pays Spin Wizards for the masks at almost R6 million and as soon as the company receives the money, then it begins flushing out this cash in various staggered payments to an entity called Composite Trading Investment - it was run by Tahera Mather, who is Zweli Mkhize’s long-standing personal assistant.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
In May 2020, the lottery operator donated 100,000 face masks to the Department of Health and the South African Police Service (SAPS).
It is concerning that an entity of Ithuba Holding stature would be unconcerned about potential red flags of dubious business dealings. There was a cashflow where it shows that funds were forwarded to the likes of Tahera Mather and Dedani Mkhize.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
The second transaction of R6 million was duplicated and alleged that the money was channeled to various companies owned by Tahera Mather and Zweli Mkhize's son, Dedani.
The publication said that Mather and Dedani Mkhize could not be reached for comment on the uncovered allegations of corruption.
The investigative journalist also said that it is concerning that the national lottery operator failed to do due diligence and oversight.
The corporate responsibility of doing due diligence plays a role, especially one of Ithuba’s calibre, that runs the national lottery - they should have done due diligence and made sure Spin Wizards is a legitimate supplier.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
