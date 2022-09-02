How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual
SMEs are the lifeblood of South Africa's economy and have the potential to improve the country’s current economic state. To unpack this matter, Clement Manyathela hosted a roundtable discussion live on air with Old Mutual and a panel of experts.
The group discussed how Old Mutual’s partnership with SMEs can navigate various challenges as a team and contribute to SA’s economy. Featured guests include Old Mutual Limited’s Director for SME Nobesuthu Ndlovu, LULA's CEO and co-founder Velani Mboweni as well as Afrobotanics’ CEO Ntombenhle Khathwane.
Watch the full roundtable discussion below.
We started off SMEgo as a funding concierge where effectively, you could apply to multiple funders and because different funders have got different requirements and different product settings, it actually made the platform quite usable and helpful for SMEs.Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director for SME, Old Mutual Limited
SMEgo is a funding platform created by Old Mutual that allows small businesses to reach several funders and investors with one application. For small businesses looking to explore this opportunity, please visit the Old Mutual SMEgo website for more information.
Brought to you by Old Mutual Corporate Ventures, a company within the Old Mutual group of companies, incorporated in South Africa. Ts & Cs apply.
