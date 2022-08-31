WATCH: School pupil apologises, deletes TikTok account for 'exposing' classmates





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, Thando apologises to her classmates, her school - Curro, the parents of her classmates and confirms that she is no longer on TikTok. This with her mother in the background egging her on.

In the video she is apologising for - she mentions, amongst other things, that ancestors control the sex life of a fellow classmate, everyone judges another one for dating younger boys and how the other cannot get over his ex-girlfriend.

Does anyone know what did Thando Wolf post on tiktok that made her to get into trouble at her school? pic.twitter.com/vFNsN9cE2s — Ghostlady  (@ghostladysa) August 30, 2022

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.