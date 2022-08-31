'With household crimes seeing 14% increase, people have no faith in police'





John Maytham spoke to Dr Simon Howell from the Centre for Criminology at the University of Cape Town (UCT) about the Statistics South Africa's Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (GPSJS) on household crimes.

Household break-ins were the most common during the 2021/2022 financial year with a total of 938,000 crimes reported.

Household robberies followed at second place with a total of 155,000 crimes reported.

Though these types of crimes have overlapping similarities they do have differences.

Household robberies are robberies where household assets are stolen when residents are not at home.

But household break-ins involved criminals intruding into a home with occupants.

The difference here, said Howell, is that break-ins are likely to result in confrontations leading to other types of crimes such as assaults and murder.

He added that citizens do not trust the police.

This speaks to a broader issue of the crisis of legitimacy [the police] have found themselves in for a number of years. People don't trust the police and don't trust that they can effectively carry out their tasks or their jobs and, as a result, people feel that often there's no need or that nothing's going to come out of reporting a crime. Dr Simon Howell, research fellow - Centre for Criminology at UCT

People just report crimes for insurance purposes and they're not really invested in the police or don't believe that the police can actually solve the crime. Dr Simon Howell, research fellow - Centre for Criminology at UCT

