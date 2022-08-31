The JHB Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Linder Auditorium





Bongani Bingwa spoke to the CEO and Artistic Director of the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) - Bongani Tembe, about what to expect this season.

Lovers of fine music will be delighted to know of the return of the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) this week at Wits University's Linder Auditorium, in Parktown.

The season with classical music gems returns to full capacity for the first time in a while owing to Covid-19.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Tembe said the orchestra will be extraordinary as it features accomplished international conductors, soloists, and top-tier South African artists.

We have got an opportunity that is big and something that has never been done. Bongani Tembe, Chief executive and artistic director

International conductors include the likes of Daniel Boico and Rebecca Tong.

I am so excited about her (Rebecca Tong), and she is really an exciting conductor. She is making waves conducting biggest orchestras around the world, and she's got her own orchestra in Jakarta. Bongani Tembe, Chief executive and artistic director

